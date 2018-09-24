ST. LOUIS – Schnuck Markets, Inc., said today it has 1,000 open positions to fill and hiring fairs are set for Thursday, Sept. 27, and Friday, Sept. 28.

The company has a goal of fully staffing its 69 existing metro St. Louis stores as well as the 19 Metro St. Louis stores the company is acquiring from SUPERVALU, Schnuck Markets, Inc., said Monday in an announcement. More than 600 Shop ‘n Save employees at the 19 stores have already accepted Schnucks job offers, with more expected to do so in the coming days. Schnucks anticipates even after all acceptances, the company will need to hire 1,000 additional teammates.

The Thursday, Sept. 27, hiring fair will take place at Orlando’s Event Center, 2050 Dorsett Village Plaza in Maryland Heights, Mo. The Friday, Sept. 28 hiring fair will take place at the Gateway Convention Center, One Gateway Center, in Collinsville, Ill. Schnucks Talent Acquisition Representatives will interview job seekers from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and discuss available jobs and career paths. No appointment is necessary.

“This isn’t a job fair, it’s a hiring fair,” said Laura Freeman, Schnucks Chief People Officer. “We’ll be interviewing on the spot, and we’re hoping to be able to tell hundreds of people that day, ‘you’re hired, and here’s the date we’ll need you to report to orientation.’”

The majority of the open positions are part-time to start, though there are also full-time opportunities available at the company’s bakery plant, pharmacy warehouse, pharmacy central filling facility, and pharmacy call center. No experience is required and on-the-job training will be offered.

“Schnucks is a company that meets job seekers where they are,” said Jennifer Richert, Schnucks Talent Acquisition Manager. “Whether someone is looking to build a career or looking for a second job, looking for an after-school job, or looking for a way to stay busy after retirement, we have jobs that meet the needs of a variety of people in a variety of situations.”

To expedite the process, prospective applicants planning to attend either hiring fair are encouraged to visit www.schnucks.com/careers and click “Apply Now” to complete an online application for a role that suits their needs. Job seekers should also bring identification and arrive prepared for a job interview.

Schnucks offers flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, and dozens of metro St. Louis stores in Missouri and Illinois, making it easy to find a location that is conveniently located near potential job seekers’ homes. After a qualifying period, the company also offers health benefits and a teammate discount.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery and pharmacy retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 99 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa, and employs more than 13,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2017 rankings, Schnucks is the 170th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 16th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need. Follow Schnucks on Facebook: www.schnucks.com/careers

