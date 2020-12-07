ALTON - The spirit of Christmas was in the air Saturday afternoon in Downtown Alton at 219 W. Third St. in front of Hiram’s Bar.

Hiram Lewis, Hiram's Bar owner, generously gave away 100 new toys to children, and he said it really touched him because he learned there were some in attendance who might not have received a Christmas present without his giveaway.

“It actually touched me deeper than I thought it would,” Lewis said. “But that was the real purpose, to give the less fortunate kids some free toys.

“No matter who you are, this has been a tough year for everyone because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Lewis and his staff also prepared homemade barbecue, cookies, and treats for those in attendance.

