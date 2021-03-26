ALTON - Hiram Lewis, owner of Hiram's Place in Downtown Alton, announced today he will have a food drive in front of his bar on Saturday, March 27.

"Donate a few canned goods from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday in front of Hiram's Bar," he said. "I have cleared this with Natasha at the Salvation Army in Alton and she will pick up the canned goods at 3 p.m. Monday. The toy giveaway I had during COVID-19 was a success and I want this one to be also."

The food drive is intended to help low-income families in Alton.

Hiram's is located at 219 W. Third Street in Alton.

Hiram stressed canned goods only would be taken for the drive.

