http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/3-8-15-Lynn-edit.mp3

(Jupiter, FL) After being forced out of the game in the second inning with a strained left hip flexor, Lance Lynn was relaxed as he assured this would not be a debilitating condition.

“It was just tightness,” explained Lynn. “After sitting in that first inning, the second inning coming back out, I just couldn’t get loose. It stayed that way and wouldn’t get any better. Yadi noticed that I was trying to stretch it out and he was like there’s no point in trying to push it today and he’s right.”

“When you plant and kind of twist to throw it was tight,” continued Lynn. “If you kept going maybe something worse would happen. When I went in there and got some work done, everything starting feeling a little better and loosened up so it was good.”

Lynn will be re-evaluated tomorrow, but was confident he would be ready for whenever is his next turn in the rotation.

“I’m pretty sure in two days I’ll throw my bullpen and be ready to throw my start after that,” he said. “Really there’s nothing. It’s just tightness. We need to make sure the tightness isn’t there tomorrow and then we get through that and I’ll be able to go about my normal plan.”

Had this been a regular season game, “I would’ve figured it out, that’s for sure,” said Lynn. “That’s something that I figured out before, but like I said, today–the first time out is not the time to try and pitch through it and show how tough you are.”

To help combat the issue during the regular season, Lynn has made a practice of getting up and walking around if an opposing hurler reaches 15 pitches in an inning, but today he was tight from the get go.

“He didn’t even have a long inning,” said Lynn. “It was just one of those things, it’s the first time you’ve really been amped up and you come back and cool down for a second. I just didn’t have the ability to get loosened back up the second time out. Now I know what I need to do for it.”