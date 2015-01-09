THURSDAY SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Edwardsville 65, O'Fallon 25

Civic Memorial 46, Mascoutah 37

Belleville West 54, Alton 34

East St. Louis 57, Granite City 26

Carlinville 41, Jerseyville 37

Collinsville 50, Belleville East 45

HOCKEY

Edwardsville 4, O'Fallon 1

Alton 4, Belleville 2

BOYS SWIMMING

Edwardsville 100, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 83

BOWLING

Boys: Jerseyville 2,640, Metro-East Lutheran 2,386

Girls: Jerseyville 2,233, Metro-East Lutheran 1,575

NHL

St. Louis 7, San Jose 2

HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 4, O'FALLON 1: Tyler Hinterser recorded his second hat trick in a row as Edwardsville remained unbeaten in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association with a 4-1 win over O'Fallon at East Alton Ice Rink Thursday.

Hinterser's three goals took him to 25 on the season to go with 17 assists. Jake Aurelio had the other goal for Edwardsville, while Matt McLeod had the Panthers' lone goal.

Brady Griffin had 24 saves as Edwardsville went to 13-0 on the season.

ALTON 4, BELLEVILLE 2: First-period goals from Scotty Waldrup and Jake Cunningham paced Alton to a 4-2 win over Belleville in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game Thursday night at Granite City’s Wilson Park Ice Rink.

Alex Rubin and Jordan Myer also scored for the Redbirds, while Anthony Pellegrino scored twice for Belleville.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE WEST 54, ALTON 34: Imani Berry had a game-high 17 points as Belleville West downed Alton 54-34 in a Southwestern Conference girls' basketball game in Belleville Thursday night.

Eight different Maroons scored on the night as they ran their record to 11-4 on the season. Shay Fluker added 13 for West.

“It is the same thing, giving up second-chance points and too many turnovers,” said Redbird coach Bob Rickman. “It is hard to win in the Southwestern Conference against these teams with 25 turnovers in a game and allowing your opponent to take 15 more shots.

“I think there are aspects in which we are making improvements, especially defensively, but when you get your opponent to miss shots, you have to secure the rebound. We are going to spend some time watching film and hopefully seeing some of the mistakes we are making will help us learn how to fix those problems.”

Jewel Wagner led the Redbirds with 11 points, with Megan Paulda adding five. Alton fell to 3-11 on the season with the loss.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 46, MASCOUTAH 37: Allie Troeckler's 22 points, 11 rebounds and four steals were enough for Civic Memorial to hand Mascoutah a 46-37 loss Thursday night.

Alaria Tyus added eight points and Katelyn Turbyfill grabbed 10 rebounds for the Eagles, who went to 13-4 overall and 4-1 in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

Maddie Nekokla had 12 points to lead the Indians, who fell to 8-7 overall, 3-1 in the MVC.

Next up for the Eagles is a home date Monday with league-leading Highland, who handed Breese Central their first loss Thursday.

BOYS BOWLING

JERSEY 2,640, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 2,386: All five Jersey bowlers rolled 500-plus series as the Panthers remained unbeaten with a 2,640-2,386 win over Metro-East Lutheran in a Mississippi Valley division match of the Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference at SIU-Edwardsville’s bowling lanes Thursday.

Jacob Freand led the way for the Panthers with a 568 set, followed by Brendan Vanost with a 542, Brandon Handler with a 519, Trevor Ayers with a 506 and Kevin Manrum with a 505.

The Panthers went to 13-0 on the season with the win. Jersey travels to Waterloo Tuesday, hosts MEL Wednesday and goes to Mascoutah Thursday to close out the regular season, with the Panthers then going to the IHSA Taylorville Regional tournament, scheduled to be held at Spare Time Lanes in Decatur, Jan. 17.

GIRLS BOWLING

JERSEY 2,233, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 1,575: Four of five bowlers had 400-plus series as Jersey got over the .500 mark with a 2,233-1,575 win over Metro-East Lutheran in a Mississippi Valley division girls bowling match of the Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Thursday at SIU-Edwardsville’s lanes.

Emily Stemler topped Panther bowlers with a 496 series, followed by Lindsay Vanost with a 484, Lauren Boschart with a 443, Cassidy Tallman with a 439 and Taylor Stocks with a 371.

The Panthers went to 5-4 on the season with the win. They go to Waterloo, host MEL and travel to Mascoutah next week.

NHL

BLUES 7, SHARKS 2: Seven different players had goals and Jaden Schwartz had three assists as the St. Louis Blues opened a seven-game home stand with a 7-2 win over the San Jose Sharks at Scottrade Center Thursday night.

T.J. Oshie, Alexander Steen, Jay Bouwmeester, Paul Stastny, Jori Lehtera, Patrik Berglund and David Backes all found the back of the net as the Blues won their third straight game; they had defeated the Sharks by an identical score at San Jose last Saturday night.

Brian Elliott turned back 24 shots in recording the win. Logan Couture and Melker Karlsson scored for the Sharks.

The Blues host the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday night.

Area coaches are invited to submit their scores and game highlights for inclusion in the daily Riverbender sports roundup. You may e-mail Dan Brannan at danbrannan@riverbender.com to have your results included.

