Hinkle faces final decision on tattoo move tonight at Alton City Council Meeting Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Local businessman Chris Hinkle had several people speak in support of him at a Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, but his fate of locating Grand Piasa Body Art Tattoo on Broadway in Alton comes down to a vote tonight in the City Council chambers.



“I have to get five of eight votes tonight to kick it back to zoning,” Hinkle said. “I didn’t want to make noise; I just wanted a fair shot to open a business in Downtown Alton. I honestly believe I have 98 to 99 percent support of the businesses downtown. I went into every business from Ridge Street to Martin Luther King Drive before I started.”



Hinkle said if the council listens to what businesses and others want, he thinks he will be allowed to open a shop on Broadway. Hinkle has a shop at 3094 Homer Adams Parkway and he wants to relocate his business

to Downtown Alton.



Riverbender.com reporter Brittany Kohler was at the Alton Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday and recorded some comments by those in attendance about the tattoo issue.



These were some key points made by those speaking at City Council on Monday night:



Felicia Breen, Mississippi Mud Pottery



“We need activity and energy along Broadway. “We need assistance in helping fill Broadway and we need to look beyond our personal bias. We ask you vote in favor of locating a tattoo shop on Broadway. It will

only be a compliment to Mississippi Mud Pottery and other businesses.”



James Rogalsky – Old Bakery Beer Co.



“There is a lot of potential here, especially on Broadway. No where else in the St. Louis area has a view of the Clark Bridge and the (Mississippi) river like this. If we don’t allow businesses in, we won’t succeed as a downtown district.”



Monica Mason – Alton Main Street



“I am here to speak on behalf of Chris Hinkle and his petition for a special use permit to purchase a building on Broadway and Henry. The location would occupy a storefront that currently sits empty in downtown and this will create the wrong impression for visitors if not approved. It is an opportunity to create a younger demographic for Alton. Chris Hinkle wants to contribute to our local economy; let’s support his expansion so we can add another thriving business downtown.”



Jean Cousley – JMC



“It would be a shame to not support and welcome someone wanting to relocate and put traffic in Broadway. I know people are hesitant to support this type of business, but in this day and age it is not unusual to have this type of business. I feel we need a cross section of local businesses.”



Sara McGibany – Alton Main Street



"Even if a special use permit is issued, we don’t want it to be the mecca of body art. We would like to state one (tattoo shop) would suffice. We look at a very depressed area of Broadway. People are wanting a more approachable grass roots level of arts district to all people. It really is more mainstream anymore to get a tattoo. Evermore Tattoo in Edwardsville is right there on a prominent corner of their historic downtown just down from Cleveland Heath. This would be a real game changer.”



Christine Favilla – Alton Area Business Development Association



"I am with a non-profit opening a business a few blocks away and would love to have more approachable art places. Just to clarify, it will need a super majority from our city council to allow tattoo shops to be on there. It will be on a case by case basis and will have to go in front of their commission every time.”





Drew Mader – Local Musician



"I have lived in Alton my whole life. I have owned a home here for 10 years. I volunteer for Jacoby Arts Center for their performing arts. I am a citizen of the community and I speak in support of it. I have tattoos and I admire the artistry of the industry. This comes down to an economic development situation. It is a proven business that cannot only help bring a new business downtown, but increase foot traffic to surrounding businesses. We are already seeing a comeback on Broadway. Other proven businesses have spoken support of it, so why this is even a question is beyond me. I beg of you, city council, to vote in favor of this and let an extremely worthy business locate downtown.” Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip