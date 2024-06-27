ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 6200 block of Bailey Place in the City of Hillsdale, resulting in the death of Willie Thompson, 41, of the 2300 block of Kienlen Avenue in St. Louis.

The incident began when North County Cooperative police officers responded to a report of shots fired near Greer Avenue and Kienlen Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered Thompson suffering from a gunshot wound in the 6200 block of Bailey Place. He was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later pronounced deceased.

The City of Hillsdale Police requested that the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons take over the investigation. Authorities have confirmed that the shooting took place in the 6200 block of Bailey Place. The investigation remains ongoing, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Residents with any information regarding this incident are urged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Those wishing to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

