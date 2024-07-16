EDWARDSVILLE - Thanks to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center’s Building Futures (BF) Program, the next stop for Annabelle Hill is a nursing education.

Hill, a recent Cahokia High School graduate, has her sights set on a career in nursing.

“I started participating in Building Futures to gain skills for my future career in nursing,” said Hill. “I wanted to make sure I had a good future for myself. Being part of Building Futures helped me to take control of my life and work towards my goals.”

“Building Futures assisted me with monthly stipends, which enabled me to concentrate on my studies, prepare for college, and assist me in acquiring my goals,” continued Hill.

Hill contributes some of her success to the Building Futures Program Director Ora Lockett.

“Mrs. Lockett is very caring and attentive to our needs,” said Hill. “She wants to assist us so that we are prepared to be on our own.”

“Mrs. Lockett has been instrumental in guiding me toward achieving my educational and career goals,” added Hill. “Through her support and mentorship, she has empowered me to pursue higher education and a rewarding career in nursing.”

Hill plans to attend Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville in the fall and work toward earning a certification in nursing.

“I will stay in the Building Futures program for support, as I continue to pursue my dreams and transfer to a four-year university,” explained Hill.

Building Futures is an exceptional program, according to Hill.

“I highly recommend Building Futures to any foster care youth looking for guidance in achieving their goals,” she said.

Building Futures has had an extremely positive impact on many youth who need additional

support and encouragement to pursue their career paths. Through the help of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and foster care managers, the benefits of this program serve as an additional resource to increase the likelihood of the young person having a positive transition out of the foster care system. It works with youth ages 15-20, even after their transition from foster care.

The program's goal is to equip young people with the ability to care for themselves without being dependent upon others. In addition, it strives to assist youth and young adults with identifying career interests, to develop a career path in a high-demand field, and to improve overall wellbeing. Building Futures serves 20-30 youths per year.



