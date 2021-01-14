EDWARDSVILLE - There may be highway/street crews out in strong fashion Friday morning after the National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a Winter Weather Advisory. This will be only the second time this winter, highway and street crews have been out salting.

IDOT spokesperson Joe Monroe said it has been “a little quieter than normal so far this winter,” but he pointed out that in the St. Louis area the weather can change almost overnight.

He said the Winter Weather Advisory is set for noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, so IDOT trucks will be out in most parts of the area after the morning rush hour for commuters.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We could be out first thing in the morning in Jersey, Greene and Calhoun Counties,” Monroe said. “It may start and hit in a different manner there.”

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the National Weather Service in St. Louis said in the Winter Weather Advisory. “The combination of strong winds and snow could also reduce visibility, making it difficult to see the road. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.”

Monroe said the next three or four days after Friday appear decent for area weather conditions.

He said IDOT typically looks 4-6 days in advance because the weather fluctuates so much throughout the region. Monroe said the macro view of the forecast shows more activity in the next 4-6 weeks, but again said his group focuses more on the short-term because of the wide changes in forecasts here.

More like this: