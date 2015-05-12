Hightower, others honored at recent retirement banquet at EHS
Dr. Ed Hightower, superintendent of Edwardsville Community School District 7, led a host of retirees who were honored at a recent banquet at Edwardsville High School.
The full list of retirees honored was as follows:
Elementary Schools
Beth Jennings, Glen Carbon
Maggie Roney, Glen Carbon
Christine Prager, Hamel
Susan Diel, Midway
Steven Emerson, Nelson
Betty Byrd, Woodland
Carol Sachtleben, Woodland
Middle Schools
Deborah Gray, Liberty
Tresa LaBoube, Liberty
Teresa Visintine, Liberty
Mary Hunt, Lincoln
High School
Mary Burns, EHS
Cynthia Overby, EHS
Linda Schermer, EHS
Hadley House
Dr. Ed Hightower, Superintendent
Randolph Fox, Head Custodian
