Dr. Ed Hightower, superintendent of Edwardsville Community School District 7, led a host of retirees who were honored at a recent banquet at Edwardsville High School.

The full list of retirees honored was as follows:

Elementary Schools

Beth Jennings, Glen Carbon                                  

Maggie Roney, Glen Carbon                                

Christine Prager, Hamel                      

Susan Diel, Midway                               

Steven Emerson, Nelson                    

Betty Byrd, Woodland                                  

Carol Sachtleben, Woodland                                          

Middle Schools

Deborah Gray, Liberty

Tresa LaBoube, Liberty

Teresa Visintine, Liberty

Mary Hunt, Lincoln

High School

Mary Burns, EHS

Cynthia Overby, EHS                    

Linda Schermer, EHS                    

Hadley House

Dr. Ed Hightower, Superintendent

Randolph Fox, Head Custodian           

 

 

