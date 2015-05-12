Listen to the story

Dr. Ed Hightower, superintendent of Edwardsville Community School District 7, led a host of retirees who were honored at a recent banquet at Edwardsville High School.

The full list of retirees honored was as follows:

Elementary Schools

Beth Jennings, Glen Carbon

Maggie Roney, Glen Carbon

Christine Prager, Hamel

Susan Diel, Midway

Steven Emerson, Nelson

Betty Byrd, Woodland

Carol Sachtleben, Woodland

Middle Schools

Deborah Gray, Liberty

Tresa LaBoube, Liberty

Teresa Visintine, Liberty

Mary Hunt, Lincoln

High School

Mary Burns, EHS

Cynthia Overby, EHS

Linda Schermer, EHS

Hadley House

Dr. Ed Hightower, Superintendent

Randolph Fox, Head Custodian

