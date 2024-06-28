GRANITE CITY — A high-speed chase involving a Dodge Ram pickup truck ended in a fatal crash Thursday evening, June 27, 2024, according to the Granite City Police Department.

The incident began at approximately 8:05 p.m. on June 27, 2024, when officers attempted to stop the truck traveling southbound on Illinois Highway 3. The driver, whose identity has not been released, refused to stop and fled from police at a high rate of speed.

Granite City Police said due to the reckless manner in which the truck was being driven, the police discontinued their pursuit and lost sight of the vehicle. Shortly thereafter, the truck was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Niedringhaus Avenue near 16th Street.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

No further comments have been made at this time, Major Gary Brooks of the Granite City Police Department said.



