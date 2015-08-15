GODFREY - The Coors Light Music Fest is taking place at the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club in Godfrey today and there will be several highly successful acts performing, along with considerable entertainment for children.

The weather today is perfect with sunny skies and there could be anywhere from 4,000 to 5,000 people attending. Ten and under get in free today and there are various non-profits serving as vendors.

The event takes place from 1 to 11 p.m. today and the bands consists of Mars Needs Guitars, Broseph E. Lee, Devon Allman, Shooting Star, Eddie Money and an unannounced surprise artist. The specific time each artist will perform has not been announced, but it will be a wide range of excellent music beginning now to 11 tonight. Brad Beck, a coordinator for the event, said the unknown artist will play for 20 minutes and is his surprise for the people of the region.

Shooting Star was a popular band back in the 1980s and just recently released a new CD of work. Eddie Money, too, has been working on a new release, and will definitely be a crowd favorite tonight. Many of the area have been talking about Money coming to the region.

Money has been great to work with and will be fantastic to the fans, Beck said. He added that Money is one of his favorite all-time musicians. “I know every song he has because I heard them in the 1980s and 1990s.”

There will also be a fireworks display after dark and a variety of kids’ activities during the day.

General admission tickets are $30 and good for all the shows.

Beck encouraged people to come out and said it will be a sensational day. He also said he was thankful for the excellent weather, which should also help attendance.

Beck and the other volunteers for the Music Fest put in considerable planning and effort each year and because of that, the event has become a large success.

