EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club has chosen to honor Edwardsville High School student Caidyn Crouch with the Student of the Month Award for the month of April. Caidyn was nominated by Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard of Edwardsville High School.

Caidyn is the daughter of Brian and Stephanie Crouch. She is very active in the theater program, achieving Thespian status, along with serving as Vice President of the Thespian Troupe 1534 and being an Illinois All-State Theater company member. Additionally, she participates in the EHS Concert Orchestra, EHS Drama Club, and Victory Star Twirlers.

In the future, Caidyn plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College to earn an Associate of Arts degree to then pursue a career in Fashion Design, one day owning her own company. In her free time, Caidyn enjoys sewing, lighting design, and hair styling.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $35,000 in scholarships to date.

