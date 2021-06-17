PEORIA - It was a pitching duel in Peoria at the Class 3A state softball championship game on Thursday afternoon, where the Highland Bulldogs took on the Lemont Indians. The Bulldogs were able to win 1-0 over the Indians.

Highland Bulldog pitcher Samatha Miener pitched 7 shutout innings and only gave up 3 hits and had 5 strikeouts. Miener also had both hits for the Bulldogs. Lemont’s pitcher Sage Mardjetoko gave up 2 hits, had 11 strikeouts, and gave up 1 run.

It was a pitching duel where it was a 0-0 until the bottom of the 7th inning when Highland’s pitcher Miener came to the plate she hit a double then Highland’s Alicia Pitkin game in for Miener as a pinch-runner, Highlands Maddie Trauernicht game to the plate and hit a sacrifice fly to center field where Pitkin to score to give a walk-off win and a state championship to Highland. This was Highland's first state softball championship.

Highland finished the year with a 24-1 record, Their only loss came in the last game of the season where they lost 5-4 to Collinsville.

