Highland-Pierron Fire Department Responded To A Helicopter Incident Turns Out To Be A False Alarm
HIGHLAND - People traveling along Highway 70 around Highland called 911 Tuesday morning to report a helicopter had crashed in a farm field close to Highway 70.
Multiple fire and EMS workers along with police started to respond to the area. It was determined it was a helicopter that was applying fungicides to cornfields and it didn’t crash.
"They are known to do aerobatics while spraying the fields," said the Highland-Pierron Fire Department in a statement. “No helicopter crashed today. Pilots are applying fungicides to farmers' cornfields. Expect some aerobatics by both helicopters and planes the next few days.”
