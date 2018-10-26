JERSEY - Jersey’s volleyball girls advanced all the way to the title matchup of the Jersey IHSA Class 3A Regional Thursday night, but met a strong Highland team and lost 25-17, 25-14, despite a solid effort.

Highland moves on to the Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin sectional against Taylorville, who saw off the Cyclones 26-24, 19-25, 25-15 to take the Lincoln Regional. The Bulldogs-Tornado winner will play the Mt. Zion-Effingham winner in the sectional final.

Jersey head volleyball coach Justin Wilhite was disappointed to lose, but very happy with the overall season of this year’s volleyball girls.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I think for a game like this, most couldn’t remember the last time we were in position as a program to play in a regional championship, so, that is a pretty good success for the season,” he said. “We finished 17-13 and that is above last year’s 12-18 record. We finished first and second in tournaments this year. Going into the future, we lose several seniors who helped set the tone and I think they did a good job. We will have to replace the seniors next year and continue on with the expectations.”

Highland head volleyball coach Katelyn Hagarty said she was extremely proud of her team, which won its 32nd match.

“I am just extremely proud of the girls and all their hard work this season,” she said. “The hard work of the girls is paying off. They have reached every single goal wanted to make a post-season run. I am very proud of the whole team. We have five seniors this year.”

More like this: