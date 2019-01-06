BELLEVILLE WEST 79, ST. LOUIS VASHON 72: In the shootout’s final game, its marquee matchup lived up to all expectations as Maroons used a 26-point performance from E.J. Liddell to get past the Wolverines, a traditional power in St. Louis high school basketball.

West broke open a close game in the fourth quarter, sparked by a Liddell highlight reel dunk to take a seven point lead midway through the period. Vashon made it close late, but the Maroons held on down the stretch to clinch the win.

Keith Randolph, Jr. had 15 points for West, while Lawrence Brazil III had 14, Jaylin Mosby 11 and Will Shumpert 10.

The Wolverines were led by Cam’Ron Fletcher and Mario McKinney, Jr., who each had 17 points. Philip Russell and Kobe Clark both had 13 points for Vashon.

The Maroons are now 17-0, extending their winning streak to 32 games.

In other games on the day, Poplar Bluff, Mo., won over the host Bulldogs 54-41, St. Louis CBC came from behind to edge Columbia, Mo., Rock Bridge 67-66, and St. Louis Chaminade lost to Nicolet, Wis., 71-62.

NORMAL COMMUNITY WEST 49, EDWARDSVILLE 27: Normal Community West defeated Edwardsville 49-27 in one of the Highland Shootout games.

Article continues after sponsor message

Carson Camp led West with 12 points, while Cole Hernandez added 10 for the Wildcats. Nic Hemken led Edwardsville with eight points, and Jaylon Tuggle chipped in with six.

Edwardsville is now 3-11 on the season.

NASHVILLE 57, EFFINGHAM 48: Bryce Bultman led the Hornets with 21 points, while Matt Anderson added 10 in Nashville’s win over Effingham in the event’s second game.

Landon Wolfe led the Flaming Hearts with 20 points, while Parker Wolfe added on 14.

Nashville is now 16-1 on the season.

BLOOMINGTON 76, EAST ST. LOUIS 63: Terrence Hargrove, Jr. led the Flyers with 17 points, while Cornellious LeFlore added 15, but it wasn’t enough as Bloomington defeated East Side in the third game of the day.

A big third quarter, in which the Purple Raiders outscored the Flyers 21-6, told the story. East Side went four minutes without scoring in the third after an early Richard Robinson basket.

Chris Payton led Bloomington with 24 points, while Caleb Donaldson had 16 and Griffin Moore 13.

The Flyers fell to 11-5 on the season.Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

More like this: