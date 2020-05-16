BOND COUNTY - Pedestrian Larry J. Jones, 62, of Highland, was struck by a 2014 Volvo truck tractor and pronounced deceased at the scene at 5:29 p.m. May 15, 2020, at Interstate 70 westbound at milepost 32.3, by the Bond County Coroner.

Dilshod Khalimov, 29-year-old male of Philadelphia, Pa., was driving the Volvo truck tractor in 5-axle combination.

This is the ISP Preliminary Report:

A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: For an unknown reason, the pedestrian drove his vehicle into the median of Interstate 70 westbound at milepost 32.3. There was no apparent damage to the vehicle except it became stuck in the mud. He exited his vehicle and, for an unknown reason, walked into the path of the westbound Volvo. The pedestrian received fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Bond County Coroner’s Office.

This incident continues to be investigated by Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 6 and ISP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers. No additional information will be released at this time.

