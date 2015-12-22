HILLSBORO - William Brennan, 22, of Highland, and Shayla Williams, 18, of Hillsboro, both died in a single-vehicle crash, at 1:55 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20, an Illinois State Police report Monday said.

The Illinois State Police said the crash occurred with Williams as the driver and Brennan a passenger at Illinois Route 127, .38 miles north of North 7th Avenue in Hillsboro. Williams was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Impala.

Article continues after sponsor message

Unit 1 was traveling north when it veered across the southbound lanes, left the roadway and struck a tree, the report said. The driver was transported by Hillsboro Area Ambulance to Hillsboro Area Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The passenger was pronounced at the scene. The crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

More like this: