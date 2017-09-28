(seated left to right) Immediate Past President, Robert “Gene” Redman; President for 2017 - 2018, Leroy O. Engelke; First Vice President, Larry “Biddy” Essenpreis; (standing) Jay W. Boulanger - Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home

HIGHLAND - The Highland Lions Club, Highland, Illinois received a large number of collected eyeglasses, frames and lenses through the efforts of Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home.

For the past six months, the funeral home has offered to families that they serve, the opportunity to donate eyeglasses, hearing aids and cell phones for charitable organizations.

In addition to the eyeglasses, 20 hearing aid sets and 25 cell phones have been collected and distributed.

If you wish to donate, please feel free to drop them off at any of the Spengel-Boulanger locations in Highland, Marine, Alhambra, and Hamel.

