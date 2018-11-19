HIGHLAND - The Highland IFBW is hosting its annual Twilight Holiday Homes Tour on Saturday, December 1, 2018 to help get everyone in a festive mood for the Christmas holidays.

Six lovely Highland homes and one local business will be on the tour, and all will be uniquely decorated for the holiday season. Those on the tour who have agreed to share their beautifully decorated homes and the joy of the holiday season with others are

Mark and Bonnie Wescott, 80 Auburn Court

Mark & Marilae Latham, 305 Kingsbury Court

Rich and Carla Tscherney, 1620 Paradise Drive

Dr. Peter and Angela Kim, 13140 Fawn Creek Road

Kari Haller, 1517 12 th Street

Street Ed and Sarah Armbruster, 12040 Travis Lane

Kloss Furniture, 1100 Broadway

Hours of the tour will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. to maximize the beauty of the Christmas lights during the evening hours. You may start the tour at any time after 4:00 pm and at any home and take your time enjoying the warmth and beauty of each of the homes and their holiday decorations. Light refreshments will be served at the end of the tour at Kloss Furniture. Members of the Heartland Community Chorus will be caroling at Kloss Furniture from 7 to 7:30 pm to add to the festivities.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets may be purchased in advance from Jennifer Libbra at The Chocolate Affair, 1011 Broadway, Amy Kloss at Kloss Furniture, 1100 Broadway, or from any Highland IFBW member. For additional information, call 618 Amy at 618/407-7819.

Proceeds of the home tour will help fund the organization’s scholarship programs, Santa’s House, and other club projects.

