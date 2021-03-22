Highland Fire Department, Other Neighboring Departments, Contain Fire In Home, Protect 3 Other Homes Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Photos and information submitted by Logan VonHatten HIGHLAND - Quick work by Highland Fire Department and other neighboring departments controlled a fire on Seventh Street in Highland Friday, minimized losses, and protected three other nearby homes, the Highland Fire Department said. "At approximately 17:13 hours, on 03/19/21, Highland Fire Department received a report of a residential structure fire in the 1500 block of 7th Street," the fire department said. "Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy smoke and fire conditions throughout the residence, with three near-by residential exposures. "Crews worked quickly to contain and control the fire, minimizing property loss. All occupants were able to safely exit the home without any injuries. The original structure that was involved in the fire is considered a total loss. The other three exposures experienced minimal fire damage. The occupants of the original structure involved have been displaced by the fire. HFD Chaplain Matt Embry has secured temporary housing for the residents. Article continues after sponsor message "Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers at this time," the Highland Fire Department said. "A very big thank you goes out to our neighboring fire districts." The Highland Fire Department said many responded to the Mutual-Aid call to the scene and provided coverage to the venue during this incident. "Highland-Pierron Fire Department, St. Jacob Fire Department, Grantfork Volunteer Fire Department, St. Rose Fire Department, Marine Community Fire Protection District, and Highland Fire Department Auxiliary all responded to assist us," the Highland Fire Department said in a statement. "We are grateful to have such great neighbors that will come running in our time of need." More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip