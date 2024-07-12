HIGHLAND-PIERRON — In a heartfelt announcement, Chief Decker of the Highland-Pierron Fire Department revealed the upcoming retirement of Assistant Chief Jeff Johnson, a respected figure who has dedicated 38 years to the fire service.

The announcement, made on Monday, highlighted the profound impact Johnson has had on his colleagues and the department.

Assistant Chief Johnson began his career with the Summerfield Fire Department, serving for eight years before joining HPFD in 1994. Over the past three decades, he has become a cornerstone of the department, known for his extensive knowledge of fire apparatus and pumps. However, it is his leadership that will leave a lasting legacy.

"Jeff has been the epitome of quiet and calm, with a confident command style," Chief Decker said. "Everyone felt comfortable approaching him with all issues big and small, whether on the fireground, in the apparatus bay, or personally."

Johnson's colleagues fondly recall his approachable nature and the unwavering patience he exhibited in every situation. His retirement marks the end of an era for HPFD, as members of the department express their gratitude for his years of dedication and service.

"We will miss your smile at the firehouse, your voice on the radio, your leadership on an emergency scene, and what seemed to be an endless amount of patience," Chief Decker added. "We know you won't be a stranger because we won't let you get too far."

As Assistant Chief Johnson steps down, he leaves behind a stronger and more resilient team, molded by his commitment and exemplary leadership. The HPFD and the broader community extend their heartfelt thanks to Johnson for his 38 years of unwavering dedication to the fire service.

