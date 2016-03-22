ST. LOUIS - High winds will be whipping throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., the National Weather Service says.

Winds will be moving south to southwest at 25 to 35 mph, with guests of 35 to 45 mph, forecasters said this morning.

“It will impact driving and it could be difficult in high profile vehicles,” the Weather Service said. “Any loose outdoor items could also blow around.”

The Weather Service urged people to be careful if they have to travel or are working or playing outside.

A red flag warning for potential fires remains in effect until 9 tonight. The wind gusts will be switching to northwest by evening, the Weather Service said.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now... or will shortly. A combination of strong winds... low relative humidity... and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

