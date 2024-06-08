ALTON - After leading police on a “high speed pursuit through the City of Alton,” one of the city’s residents faces multiple felonies, including drug charges after he was found with cocaine, cannabis, and “large amounts” of cash.

Christopher G. Tillman, 30, of Alton, was charged with six total counts including the following: Possession with intent or delivery of a controlled substance (Class 1 felony) Possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (Class 4 felony) Aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer (Class 4 felony) Aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer (Class 4 felony) Driving while license is revoked (Class A misdemeanor) Resisting a peace officer (Class A misdemeanor)

On May 16, 2024, Tillman allegedly drove recklessly through Alton while fleeing from police before unsuccessfully fleeing on foot, according to a petition filed to deny his pretrial release:

“Defendant led police on a high speed pursuit through the City of Alton, disregarding dozens of traffic control devices and endangering the public,” the petition states. “He repeatedly drove in the wrong lane of traffic and eventually drove into a residential neighborhood, then driving in the yard between two residences.

“He then fled on foot and was apprehended. He was found in possession of large amounts of US currency, cocaine and cannabis.”

The state’s petition to detain Tillman was later granted by a Detention Order, which added that officers “observed him travel the wrong way no less than 10 times.”

“Defendant fled from officers in excess of 20 mph through residential areas, through yards, disobeyed multiple traffic control devices, and officers observed him travel the wrong way no less than 10 times,” the Detention Order states. “Defendant’s actions threatened great bodily harm to those in the community.”

The order also adds that Tillman “has a history of similar offenses.”

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Tillman, who was remanded to be held in jail until his initial court appearance. Tillman was indicted by a Madison County grand jury on May 30, 2024, and his trial date has been set for June 10, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

