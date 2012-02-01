Riverbender.com Community Center and WLCA partner on new radio studio

ALTON – Riverbender.com Community Center continues to add new and innovative programs for youth around the area, as evidenced with one of its newest endeavors – a radio studio in partnership with WLCA-FM.

John Hentrich, owner of the center, said the partnership with the Lewis and Clark Community College radio station is a great example of how businesses and organizations working together can provide a wide range of opportunities for community members.

Together, Riverbender.com and Lewis and Clark provided the space and equipment for the new studio, which was funded in part by a Pathways of Study grant from the State of Illinois. The 89.9 signal is owned by Lewis and Clark. When High Density radio was added to the signal about four years ago, it was an opportunity to broadcast additional stations on the same channel and a chance to get high schoolers interested in radio, said Michael Lemons, assistant professor of mass communications and WLCA station manager at Lewis and Clark.

Alton High School was the first school to broadcast on 89.9-2. Now Civic Memorial High School shares the signal. The third station, 89.9-3, was launched in 2011 with East Alton Wood River High School and Marquette Catholic High School sharing the signal. Students at all four schools receive dual credit (high school and college) for the media classes they take involving radio broadcasting.

Students at Marquette utilize the community center’s radio space for a new media productions class Monday through Friday, and are on the air Online every day from about 11:20 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

Beth DeCourcey, Marquette’s media productions teacher, said, “This is the first year we’ve been able to offer a class like this – and the station at the community center is the only reason we can do that.”

“I love being able to talk on the radio,” said Marquette student Kim Hoefert. “It’s helped me learn to speak clearly, and choose my words carefully.”

“It’s helped me improve my pronunciation,” said Michael DiMaria, also a Marquette student. “We make our own commercials and put together playlists for our radio segment, which is a lot of fun.”

"It gives hands-on experience to those who want to go into the field in college, and even those students who may not go onto radio, benefit. They gain self confidence and poise,” DeCourcey said.

The students also incorporate a weekly video into their activities for the class. The video production segment is held in Riverbender.com’s band room. Students make videos, primarily for school activities. Student Pat Dwyer said they make productions that help to get fellow students interested in thing like ping pong, or develop excitement for Spirit Week.

Hentrich said Marquette Principal Mike Slaughter was all for adding this kind of opportunity for students.

“I’m excited to make these resources available that they didn’t have in the past,” Hentrich said.

“It is a great pleasure to have this kind of partnerships with area high schools, and we are extremely excited to have a studio at the center,” Lemons said. “It allows us a unique opportunity to do some creative broadcasting on all three of our stations, while allowing members of the community center to see what radio is all about.

“We’ve also used the added band signals to broadcast live from different locations including Riverbender,” Lemons added. “Sometimes we bring in groups to the center and then broadcast, or sometimes we go down to cover their events or do on-air interviews.”

In addition, WLCA used the station at the center to broadcast its 89.9 Hours of Christmas broadcast December 15 to 19 to raise money for The Alton Boys and Girls Club, as well as its “Garage” program live from the center on Dec. 15.

Michelle Pawloski, director of operations at the community center, said the response from the students and center members has been exciting.

During Riverbender’s “Give Me a Break” week between Christmas and New Year’s, middle schoolers got a chance to be on air as well.

“They picked out music and spoke over the radio – they had a lot of fun,” Pawloski said. “Three college students came in to help them out, which was a good opportunity for them, too. They were great.”

The station is available for students from all four high schools after 3 p.m. and on weekends, and can be used as a production studio or to conduct workshops, among other possibilities.

“We would love to involve more schools and even use the station for talk shows and interviewing guests,” Hentrich said. “In some cases, there may be opportunities for adults to use the studio for phone in-type of programming. There’s a lot of ideas that we could get involved in with this.”

Riverbender.com Community Center offers youth a number of activities and programs, including Internet cafe, a movie theater, library, video games access like Playstation 3, Wii and Xbox on large screens, live band events and an after school program. The refurbishment of the building’s old bank vault will have a “Bat Cave” theme and a photo booth. Hayner Public Library also partners with Riverbender.com, staffing the center’s library each afternoon.

“The businesses that have responded in many ways, including help with developing the movie theater has been wonderful,” Hentrich said. “And we’re always looking for new partners.”

Sometimes the spacious theater is used for teacher in-services or other community events.

Since purchasing the former 1st National Bank seven-story building in October 2009, Hentrich has made many improvements. Floor three and up are offices housing various businesses – a total of 27 now, with eight offices still available for rent. The fifth floor has been transformed into a fitness center, available for employees of the resident businesses. A 28-person conference room is also available for business use.

“I wanted to provide amenities for those who work in the building, and we’re now working on a way to have lunch available in-house, too,” Hentrich said.

Anyone interested in partnering with Riverbender.com Community Center on a number of various programs, call Pawloski at (618) 465-9850, Ext. 212. The facility is located at 200 W. Third Street. For more information, visit www.riverbender.com/communitycenter.

Marquette Catholic High School students Michael DiMaria and Kim Hoefert broadcast during a class in the WLCA-FM 89.9-3 radio station at Riverbender.com Community Center. From left, Luke Reft, Tyler Strebel, and Pat Dwyer, and Paige Gerson, seated lower right, and Clare Vaughn, above right, participate in this year’s new media productions class offered through Marquette Catholic High School, held in the band room and radio station at Riverbender.com Community Center.

