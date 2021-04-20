MADISON COUNTY - The temperatures will drop around midday on Tuesday and rain and snow will also move in across the area leading to high school sports cancellations.

A widespread freeze is projected for Tuesday across parts of Illinois and Missouri. The low tonight in the St. Louis area is projected at 32 degrees with an 80 percent chance of rain/snow, then frost. Temperatures are projected to drop into the upper 20s to low 30s Wednesday and Thursday mornings - approaching record lows. Vegetation will likely be impacted by the cool temps and need to be protected.

Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick announced a softball and baseball game scheduled for today were canceled due to the weather.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville's Athletic Director announced the girls soccer match at home against Belleville East had been cancelled and the boys baseball game at Granite City was postponed until May 11 because of the weather forecast.

Marquette boys tennis match at home against Roxana has been postponed. The Explorers' girls softball game at Staunton has also been cancelled.

At East Alton Wood River High School Athletic Director Mark Beatty said the Oilers canceled their softball and baseball games slated for today.

If you have a sports cancellation, e-mail news@riverbender.com



More like this: