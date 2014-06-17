ALTON - The Riverbender.com Community Center plans to reinstate High School Nights every Thursday night from 7 to 10 p.m. this summer (and to continue throughout the school year) beginning June 19th. This evening of fun activities costs $5 for high school students, including recent 8th grade graduates. Organizer David Morris is excited to see this weekly event soar to new heights.

“Teens from any area high school, or any recent eighth grade graduates, are welcome;” stated Morris, adding, “Students will need to show their most recent student IDs to get in the door.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Attendees will be able enjoy all the fun of the Center, which includes our rock climbing wall, all the latest video games, board games, billiards, foosball, air hockey, table tennis, and even the movie theater. The Center’s concession stand, where teens may purchase snacks such as chips, candy, slushies, and nachos, will be open. “If the Center ends up having a great turnout each week, we will look into staffing the kitchen full time for a more extensive menu,” Morris added.

The Riverbender.com Community Center is located in Downtown Alton at 200 W. 3rd Street. The Center's focus and number one goal is to provide youth the chance to be themselves, while experimenting with new ideas, games, social and entertainment activities, such as music lessons, art classes, after school programs, dances and many more. For further information, email david@riverbender.com, call (618) 465-9850 ext. 212, or visit communitycenter.riverbender.com.

###

More like this: