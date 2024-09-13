Get The Latest News!

Non-Conference

Roxana 51, Civic Memorial 12

Marion 37, Mt. Vernon 34

Althoff Catholic 49, Belleville East 21

Nashville 42, Wesclin 0

Columbia 35, Taylorville 27

St. Mary’s South Side (Mo.) 36, O’Fallon 23

Camp Point Central 41, Beardstown 0

Mascoutah 35, Riverview Gardens (Mo.) 0

Mt. Zion 34, Salem 14

Calhoun 69, North Greene 6

Mater Dei 35, Effingham 20

East Alton-Wood River 24, Marquette Catholic 7

Chester 31, Freeburg 14

Rochelle 41, Highland 22

Triad 43, Alton 25

Cahokia 76, Granite City 0

Dupo 38, Madison 28

West Central 12, Carrollton 7

Greenfield-Northwestern 32, Pleasant Hill 0

Brown County 32, Unity-Payson 0

Belleville West 55, St. Louis Normandy (Mo.) 0

Breese Central 48, Red Bud 21

Charleston 45, Jersey 34

South Central Conference

Vandalia 42, Carlinville 8

Staunton 21, Hillsboro 14

North Mac 26, Litchfield 14

Greenville 43, Gillespie 0

Pana 55, Southwestern 5

Saturday’s Schedule

Jackson (Mo.) @ Edwardsville 6 p.m.

Concord-Tropia @ Jacksonville Routt 1 p.m.

Metro-East Lutheran @ Martinsville 5 p.m.

East St. Louis @ Philadelphia Imhotep Charter 7 p.m.

