High School Football Week 1 Scoreboard
ALTON - Many high school football teams around the area had no choice but to postpone their games until Saturday, August 31 due to lengthy lightning/rain delays.
Notable games that were moved to Saturday include Roxana @ Jerseyville (2 p.m. start), Gillespie @ Piasa Southwestern (2 p.m. start), Edwardsville @ Chatham Glenwood (6 p.m. start), and Althoff Catholic @ Alton (2 p.m. start).
Other completed game scores go as follows:
Cahokia-Illinois
Chester 35, DuQuoin 27
Nashville 52, Carlyle 8
Cahokia-Mississippi
Clinton 57, East Alton-Wood River 0
Columbia 35, Mater Dei 0
Mississippi Valley
Civic Memorial 42, Marquette Catholic 2
Triad, 49, Granite City 13
Belleville West 34, Mascoutah 21
Waterloo 35, Mt. Vernon 28
Breese Central 24, Highland 21
South Central
Pana 21, Vandalia 14
Greenville 36, Staunton 7
Southwestern
Belleville East 30, Collinsville 15
South Seven
Cahokia 50, St. Peters Lutheran 0
Carbondale 36, Murphysboro 33
Centralia 42, Salem 35
Western Illinois Valley
Camp Point Central 69, North Greene 0
Greenfield Northwestern 6, Mt. Sterling Brown County 0
Concord Triopia 8, Pleasant Hill 6
Other Scores
Carlinville 37, Litchfield 13
Downers Grove North 42, O'Fallon 0
Red Bud 35, Pinckneyville 12
Bayless 44, Dupo 12
Harrisburg 47, Anna-Jonesboro 0
Normal Community 55, Peoria Richwoods 12
Peoria 56, Champaign Centennial 21
Quincy 40, Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 12
Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Catholic 56, St. Louis U. High 21
Elmhurst York 28, Glenview Glenbrook South 10
Lockport Township 28, Plainfield North 21
New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 40, Blue Island Eisenhower 7
Joliet Catholic Academy 50, Iowa City, Ia. 22
Jacksonville 26, Pittsfield 14
Carrollton at Beardstown, postponed
Winchester West Central 50, Mendon Unity 22
Benton 41, Carterville 0
Hardin Calhoun at Jacksonville Routt Catholic, postponed
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Metro-East Lutheran 28, Decatur Unity Christian-Mt Pulaski 6 (eight-man)
DeSoto 21, Freeburg 13
