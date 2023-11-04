Class 1A

Camp Point Central 32, Hardin-Calhoun 14

Belleville Althoff Catholic 56, LeRoy 20

Greenfield-Northwestern 16, Casey Westfield 14

Class 2A

Nashville 27, Quincy Notre Dame 18

Athens 34, Red Bud 13

Shelbyville 36, Vandalia 13

Breese Mater Dei 27, Johnston City 18

Class 3A

Stanford Olympia 40, Greenville 20

Roxana 48, St. Jospeh Ogden 47

Class 4A

Breese Central 16, Mt. Zion 13

Class 5A

Joliet Catholic 56, Triad 7

Highland 41, Metamora 36

Class 6A

East St. Louis 54, Normal Community West 7

Class 7A

Lincoln-Way West 43, Collinsville 19

Class 8A

Edwardsville 48, Glenbard West 14

Park Ridge Maine South 33, Belleville East 21

 