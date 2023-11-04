High School Football Playoff Round Two Scoreboard
Class 1A
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Camp Point Central 32, Hardin-Calhoun 14
Belleville Althoff Catholic 56, LeRoy 20
Greenfield-Northwestern 16, Casey Westfield 14
Class 2A
Nashville 27, Quincy Notre Dame 18
Athens 34, Red Bud 13
Shelbyville 36, Vandalia 13
Breese Mater Dei 27, Johnston City 18
Class 3A
Stanford Olympia 40, Greenville 20
Roxana 48, St. Jospeh Ogden 47
Class 4A
Breese Central 16, Mt. Zion 13
Class 5A
Joliet Catholic 56, Triad 7
Highland 41, Metamora 36
Class 6A
East St. Louis 54, Normal Community West 7
Class 7A
Lincoln-Way West 43, Collinsville 19
Class 8A
Edwardsville 48, Glenbard West 14
Park Ridge Maine South 33, Belleville East 21