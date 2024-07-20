TRENTON - Logan Hickman had three hits and three RBIs, while Cooper Harris held Breese to only one hit while striking out eight as Alton Post 126's under-16 red junior American Legion baseball team won their rain-delayed Fifth Division tournament opener over Breese 10-0 early Friday evening, July 19, 2024, at Trenton Community Park.

The junior Legionnaires won the District 22 tournament last week, defeating the under-15 navy team in the championship game last Saturday. The division tournament involves champions from all over southern Illinois, with the winner going on to the Illinois state tournament next week in Jerseyville.

Alton scored eight runs in the second inning, then added single runs in both the third and fourth innings to take the 10-run rule win and advance to the winner's bracket of the tournament.

Hickman had three hits and three RBIs for the junior Legionnaires, while Reese Bohlen also had three hits, Drake Champlin had two hits and two RBIs, Kadin Carlisle had a hit and three RBIs, Joe Stephan came up with a hit and RBI, Dane Godar, Reid Murray, and Dagen Cordes had a hit each, and Blake Rensing drove in a run.

Harris pitched a complete game on the mound, going all five innings and allowing only one hit, while walking two and fanning eight.

The junior Legionnaires continue tournament play on Saturday, with the finals set for Sunday, and the winner going on to the state tournament next weekend, July 24-28, at Jersey Community Middle School in Jerseyville.

