And here there was all this talk about the young core of players drawing Jason Heyward to the Chicago Cubs when there was actually a veteran that also means a great deal to the outfielder.

Catcher David Ross, who is retiring after this season, recently told MLB.com that Heyward had bought him a suite for each of the team’s road games this season.

“That’s one of the first emotional moments I had in the offseason,” Ross told MLB.com on Monday. “[Heyward] texted me this nice long message about supposedly what I’ve done for him. That was cool to start reflecting back and people you’ve played with start saying nice things.”

Ross was a teammate on the Braves for Heyward’s first three seasons in Atlanta.

MORE FORMER CARDS

Multiple reports out of San Diego Padres camp that manager Andy Green has mentioned Jon Jay as a possible lead-off candidate. Jay, who was traded to the team for Jedd Gyorko this winter, is in competition with Corey Spangenberg for the spot according to Corey Brock (@FollowThePadres).

Brock also shares that Skip Schumaker and Brett Wallace are lockered next to each other the Padres clubhouse.

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports