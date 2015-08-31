The St. Louis Cardinals will flip-flop their center and right fielder from Sunday as they take the field tonight against the Washington Nationals. Jason Heyward will start in CF while Stephen Piscotty slides over to right.

This will be the second start of the season in center for Heyward.

He hit .361 (13-36) on the recent road trip while Piscotty is batting .464 (13-28) in the midst of a 7-game hitting streak.

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Stephen Piscotty, RF

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Jason Heyward, CF

Yadier Molina, C

Kolten Wong, 2B

Mark Reynolds, 1B

Brandon Moss, LF

John Lackey, P

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports