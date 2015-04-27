Though he is not in today’s starting lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals, outfielder Jason Heyward assured he is available if called upon. “I’m good–“I’m going to go do everything normal as if I were playing today,” said Heyward before warm-ups.

The outfielder left Sunday’s game in the 3rd inning with what was then called a groin issue–Heyward corrected that diagnosis.

“It wasn’t groin–I don’t know where groin came from,” said Heyward, who clarified the tightness was in his hamstrings. “When I went to make the throw–because when I tried to plant and throw, my body was still going towards the wall and I was trying to go this way. And my spike slid on me and then it grabbed really quick. So that’s where I felt my hammies.”

“I don’t feel like it was much of an issue, just a freak kind of play,” added Heyward. “Went to make a play and my body went two ways at once. My spike got stuck, that’s about it.”

“Not completely,” said Mike Matheny of today being a previously planned rest for Heyward. “Today could’ve been. But that solidified that today is a great day to go ahead and take another day.”

MOLINA RETURNS

–After missing the last two games with tightness in his right knee after being hit by a foul tip, Yadier Molina will be back behind the plate for the Cardinals tonight.

“It seems to be loosened up pretty good,” said Matheny of the knee. “He was good enough to come in yesterday as an emergency, but it was good to get him a couple of days. Tony (Cruz) did a great job behind the plate as well.”

CARDINALS

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Matt Holliday, LF

Matt Adams, 1B

Mark Reynolds, RF

Yadier Molina, C

Kolten Wong, 2B

Jon Jay, CF

John Lackey, P

PHILLIES

Ben Revere, LF

Odubel Herrera, CF

Chase Utley, 2B

Jeff Francoeur, RF

Ryan Howard, 1B

Cody Asche, 3B

Carlos Ruiz, C

Freddy Galvis, SS

Cole Hamels, P

photo credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports