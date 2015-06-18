http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/6-16-15-Heyward-on-progressing.mp3

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jason Heyward enters today with his batting average at .259–the highest it’s been since May 10th.

“I don’t look too much,” said Heyward. “Naturally, you’re aware of what you’re hitting and things like that. But for me, that’s not what I’m thinking about. I’m more thinking about what am I doing each day to make adjustments–am I chasing my pitches, am I going up there hitting pitches in the zone, am I getting hits in big situations–just are you progressing? Are you progressing? Every day’s not going to be awesome. Everyday you’re not going to feel the best, but just how you are able to go up there and cope with that and take steps forward.”

Since last Monday, when he put up a pair of hits at Colorado, Heyward has batted .346 (9-26). Among his last 25 hits, three have been home runs and five have been doubles.

“I think his at-bats are steadily climbing,” observed Mike Matheny. “The fluid nature of his swing is improving. Just watching how, I think just about every aspect of his game just looks like he’s falling into a good rhythm. Guys go in and out of those rhythms all season long so hopefully, this is one he just builds on and keeps going forward.”

“Making adjustments faster, it’s a good thing,” added Heyward. “Feel like you’re able to do it at-bat to at-bat or make adjustments within each at-bat versus a few at-bats at a time.”

CRUZ STARTS

–Tony Cruz gets the call behind the plate with the early start today. His last at-bat came on June 10th at Colorado. The Cardinals are 4-2 in games which Cruz has started and both of his RBIs this season have been game-winners.

CARDS

Kolten Wong, 2B

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Mark Reynolds, 1B

Yadier Molina, DH

Jason Heyward, RF

Peter Bourjos, CF

Jon Jay, LF

Tony Cruz, C

(Jaime Garcia, P)

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports