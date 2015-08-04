The St. Louis Cardinals will see a familiar opponent tonight as Anthony DeSclafani will be on the mound for the Cincinnati Reds. The rookie right-hander faced the Cardinals at Busch Stadium in his start this past Wednesday.

“I feel like hitting-wise, it’s always an advantage,” said Jason Heyward of playing against a team again so soon. “Especially if you get to see the same pitchers. If you don’t get to see the same pitchers, it’s still a slight advantage for me because you’re fresh on how they pitched you and how the catchers called the games.”

Heyward was 1-2 with a walk in Wednesday’s game against DeSclafani and is in the midst of a 6-game hitting streak (.500, 9-18).

“Pitchers standpoint–I feel like you may not be at as much of an advantage,” he added. “It’s kind of like Spring Training–you come in and pitchers are ahead of hitters a little bit. As time goes, you get to see some of the teams again and you start to feel more comfortable.”

Heyward is slated to bat third tonight–meaning he will now have started at least one game in every spot in the lineup for the Cardinals this season.

