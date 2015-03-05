(Jupiter, FL) The St. Louis Cardinals open their Grapefruit League season this afternoon against the Miami Marlins and newcomer Jason Heyward will be batting second in the order…

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Jason Heyward, RF

Matt Holliday, DH

Matt Adams, 1B

Yadier Molina, C

Article continues after sponsor message

Kolten Wong, 2B

Stephen Piscotty, LF

Peter Bourjos, CF

Pete Kozma, SS

(Carlos Martinez, P)

After Martinez, who is scheduled for about 30 pitches, Tim Cooney will pitch for the Cardinals. Randy Choate, Matt Belisle, Mitch Harris, Marcus Hatley, Mike Mayers, and Miguel Socolovich are also available out of the bullpen.

–Adam Wainwright, Lance Lynn, and John Lackey are among those scheduled to throw a bullpen session before the game today.