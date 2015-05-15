The St. Louis Cardinals will have a different looking lineup as they return to Busch Stadium to open a weekend series against the Detroit Tigers tonight. Yadier Molina will be batting seventh, followed by Jason Heyward in front of pitcher Carlos Martinez.

Heyward hit .122 (4-22) on the Cardinals road trip and like the rest of the current Cardinals roster, has yet to face Shane Greene, tonight’s starter for Detroit.

Peter Bourjos, CF

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Matt Holliday, LF

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Mark Reynolds, 1B

Kolten Wong, 2B

Yadier Molina, C

Jason Heyward, RF

Carlos Martinez, P

CENTURIAN TO THROW OUT 1ST PITCH

–Prior to tonight’s game between the Cardinals and Tigers the ceremonial first pitch will be thrown out by 106 year-old Arnold Vouga. Mr. Vouga is a lifelong baseball fan who attended Game 4 of the 1926 Cardinals/ Yankees World Series and is said to have fond memories of talking to Stan Musial at the Rexall Drug Store.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports