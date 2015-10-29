The St. Louis Cardinals have two finalists for Rawlings Gold Gloves as both Jason Heyward and Yadier Molina were announced for their respective positions today.

Molina owns the longest active streak of Rawlings Gold Gloves, having won the award each of the last seven years. Heyward has two Gold Gloves on his resume, having won in 2012 and last season.

Each manager and up to six coaches on his staff vote from a pool of qualified players in their  respective League, and cannot vote for players on their own team. Last year, Rawlings added a sabermetric component to the Rawlings Gold Glove Award selection process, as part of its collaboration with the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR).

The SABR Defensive Index comprised of approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total, with the managers and coaches’ vote continuing to carry the majority.

The winners will be announced during a one-hour live broadcast on ESPN2 on November 1oth, 2015 at 6pm.

AMERICAN LEAGUE
PosPlayer2015 Team
PMark BuehrleToronto Blue Jays™
Sonny GrayOakland Athletics™
Dallas KeuchelHouston Astros™
 
CJason CastroHouston Astros™
Russell MartinToronto Blue Jays™
Salvador PerezKansas City Royals™
 
1BEric HosmerKansas City Royals™
Mike NapoliTexas Rangers™
Mark TeixeiraNew York Yankees™
 
2BJose AltuveHouston Astros™
Brian DozierMinnesota Twins™
Ian KinslerDetroit Tigers™
 
3BAdrian BeltreTexas Rangers™
Evan LongoriaTampa Bay Rays™
Manny MachadoBaltimore Orioles™
 
SSXander BogaertsBoston Red Sox™
Alcides EscobarKansas City Royals™
Didi GregoriousNew York Yankees™
 
LFYoenis CespedesDetroit Tigers™
Brett GardnerNew York Yankees™
Alex GordonKansas City Royals™
 
CFKevin KiermaierTampa Bay Rays™
Kevin PillarToronto Blue Jays™
Mike TroutLos Angeles Angels™
 
RFKole CalhounLos Angeles Angels™
J.D. MartinezDetroit Tigers™
Josh ReddickOakland Athletics™
 
NATIONAL LEAGUE
PosPlayer2015 Team
PJake ArrietaChicago Cub™
Gerrit ColePittsburgh Pirates™
Zack GreinkeLos Angeles Dodgers™
 
CYadier MolinaSt. Louis Cardinals™
Buster PoseySan Francisco Giants™
Wilson RamosWashington Nationals™
 
1BBrandon BeltSan Francisco Giants™
Paul GoldschmidtArizona Diamondbacks™
Adrian GonzalezLos Angeles Dodgers™
 
2BDee GordonMiami Marlins™
DJ LeMahieuColorado Rockies™
Brandon PhillipsCincinnati Reds™
 
3BNolan ArenadoColorado Rockies™
Matt DuffySan Francisco Giants™
Todd FrazierCincinnati Reds™
 
SSBrandon CrawfordSan Francisco Giants™
Adeiny HechavarriaMiami Marlins™
Andrelton SimmonsAtlanta Braves™
 
LFStarling MartePittsburgh Pirates™
Justin UptonSan Diego Padres™
Christian YelichMiami Marlins™
 
CFBilly HamiltonCincinnati Reds™
Andrew McCutchenPittsburgh Pirates™
A.J. PollockArizona Diamondbacks™
 

 

RFCurtis GrandersonNew York Mets™
Bryce HarperWashington Nationals™
Jason HeywardSt. Louis Cardinals™

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

 