The St. Louis Cardinals have two finalists for Rawlings Gold Gloves as both Jason Heyward and Yadier Molina were announced for their respective positions today.

Molina owns the longest active streak of Rawlings Gold Gloves, having won the award each of the last seven years. Heyward has two Gold Gloves on his resume, having won in 2012 and last season.

Each manager and up to six coaches on his staff vote from a pool of qualified players in their respective League, and cannot vote for players on their own team. Last year, Rawlings added a sabermetric component to the Rawlings Gold Glove Award selection process, as part of its collaboration with the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR).

The SABR Defensive Index comprised of approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total, with the managers and coaches’ vote continuing to carry the majority.

The winners will be announced during a one-hour live broadcast on ESPN2 on November 1oth, 2015 at 6pm.

AMERICAN LEAGUE Pos Player 2015 Team P Mark Buehrle Toronto Blue Jays™ Sonny Gray Oakland Athletics™ Dallas Keuchel Houston Astros™ C Jason Castro Houston Astros™ Russell Martin Toronto Blue Jays™ Salvador Perez Kansas City Royals™ 1B Eric Hosmer Kansas City Royals™ Mike Napoli Texas Rangers™ Mark Teixeira New York Yankees™ 2B Jose Altuve Houston Astros™ Brian Dozier Minnesota Twins™ Ian Kinsler Detroit Tigers™ 3B Adrian Beltre Texas Rangers™ Evan Longoria Tampa Bay Rays™ Manny Machado Baltimore Orioles™ SS Xander Bogaerts Boston Red Sox™ Alcides Escobar Kansas City Royals™ Didi Gregorious New York Yankees™ LF Yoenis Cespedes Detroit Tigers™ Brett Gardner New York Yankees™ Alex Gordon Kansas City Royals™ CF Kevin Kiermaier Tampa Bay Rays™ Kevin Pillar Toronto Blue Jays™ Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels™ RF Kole Calhoun Los Angeles Angels™ J.D. Martinez Detroit Tigers™ Josh Reddick Oakland Athletics™ NATIONAL LEAGUE Pos Player 2015 Team P Jake Arrieta Chicago Cub™ Gerrit Cole Pittsburgh Pirates™ Zack Greinke Los Angeles Dodgers™ C Yadier Molina St. Louis Cardinals™ Buster Posey San Francisco Giants™ Wilson Ramos Washington Nationals™ 1B Brandon Belt San Francisco Giants™ Paul Goldschmidt Arizona Diamondbacks™ Adrian Gonzalez Los Angeles Dodgers™ 2B Dee Gordon Miami Marlins™ DJ LeMahieu Colorado Rockies™ Brandon Phillips Cincinnati Reds™ 3B Nolan Arenado Colorado Rockies™ Matt Duffy San Francisco Giants™ Todd Frazier Cincinnati Reds™ SS Brandon Crawford San Francisco Giants™ Adeiny Hechavarria Miami Marlins™ Andrelton Simmons Atlanta Braves™ LF Starling Marte Pittsburgh Pirates™ Justin Upton San Diego Padres™ Christian Yelich Miami Marlins™ CF Billy Hamilton Cincinnati Reds™ Andrew McCutchen Pittsburgh Pirates™ A.J. Pollock Arizona Diamondbacks™ RF Curtis Granderson New York Mets™ Bryce Harper Washington Nationals™ Jason Heyward St. Louis Cardinals™

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports