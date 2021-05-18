WOOD RIVER - Civic Memorial won the Small School Madison County Boys Track and Field Meet title with 172 points, with the Oilers coming in second at 81 points, Madison was third with 72 points, Roxana came in fourth at 70 points, Marquette was fifth with 62 points, Father McGivney Catholic was sixth with 31 points and Metro-East Lutheran came in seventh with 26 points.

Marquette Catholic's Jake Hewitt once again was a star, winning both the shot put and discus. In the discus throw, the Explorers' Hewitt won with a toss of 46.58 meters, Roxana's Ashton Noble was second at 43.78 meters, Evan Merritt of he Oilers was third with a throw of 42.29 meters, fourth place went to Ben Morris of CM at 38.56 meters, Justin Laws of Roxana was fifth at 35.56 and Dublo was sixth at 34.08 meters. In the shot put, Hewitt won the event with a throw of 13.12 meters, with Merritt second at 12.50 meters, CM's Melvin Hodge was third at 12.41 meters, Laws was fourth at 11.27 meters, Noble came in fifth at 11.24 meters and Josh Hodge of the Eagles was sixth with a throw of 10.28 meters.

CM's Jordan McMurray won the 100 meters with a time of 12.01 seconds, with the Oilers' Pacey Meyer second at 12.05 seconds, Johnny Everage of Marquette was third at 12.18 seconds, Dayveon Hayden of Madison was fourth at 12.19 seconds, Griffin Kohlmiller of the Knights came in fifth at 12.42 seconds and the Griffins' Andrew Dupy was sixth at 12.45 seconds. In the 200 meters, the winner was McMurray,, who came in at 24.02 seconds, with Carlis Wilson, Jr. of the Trojans second at 24.25 seconds, Meyer was third at 24.85 seconds, Jevon Serafini of the Eagles was fourth at 24.94 seconds, fifth place went to Dawson Coles of Roxana at 26.11 seconds and in sixth place was EAWR's Andrew Harrison, who had a time of 28.57 seconds.

The 400 meters was won by Devon Green of the Oilers, who had a time of 54.10 seconds, with CM's Deacon Anderson finishing second at 55.06 seconds, third place went to Kameron Tramell of Madison at 56.13 seconds, in fourth place was Dupy at 56.55 seconds, Roxana's Garrett McBride was fifth at 57.17 seconds and Marcus Odell of the Oilers was sixth at 58.36 seconds. The 800 meters was won by the Griffins' Tyler Guthrie, with a time of 2:08.18, with Aiden Loffelman of EAWR second at 2:13.08, Kaleb St. Cyr of Roxana third at 2:13.82, D.J. Dutton of CM came in fourth at 2:15.89, teammate Lucas Naugle was fifth with a time of 2:18.53 and Cole Renken of Metro-East was sixth at 2:29.45.

In the 1,600 meter race, Guthrie was the winner, coming in at 4:42.34, with Justice Eldridge of the Eagles second at 5:01.88, third place went to CM's Jackson Collman at 5:05.70, Loffelman came in fourth at 5:15.87, Roxana's Carlos Ruvalcaba was fifth at 5:19.34 and teammate Erik Scroggins was sixth at 5:57.90. In the 3,200 meters, Collman won with a time of 10:36.28, with Eldridge second at 10:38.47, Ruvalcaba was third with a time of 11:45.51, the Knights' Adam Broekemeier was fourth at 12:47.51 and Hunter Ponce of Roxana was fifth at 13:08.86.

In the hurdles races, the 110 meters was won by Nathan Butler of Metro-East, with a time of 18.45 seconds, with Aiden Flener of the Shells second at 19.11 seconds, third place went to CM's Evan McIntire at 19.89 seconds, in fourth place was Madison's Jaylene Williams at 21.04 seconds and fifth place went to the Eagles' Trevor Kroeshel at 23.15 seconds. In the 300 meters, Bryce Davis of CM was the winner with a time of 45.42 seconds, with Flener coming in second at 47.06 seconds, third place went to McIntire at 47.88 seconds, Williams was fourth at 47.34 seconds and the Explorers' Michael Hudson was fifth at 50.57 seconds.

In the relay races, the 4x100 meters was won by Madison at 45.82 seconds, with EAWR second at 47.16 seconds, CM came in third at 47.56 seconds, Marquette was fourth at 47.86 seconds and Roxana finished fifth at 48.92 seconds. The 4x200 meters was also won by the Trojans, who came in at 1:36.85, with the Explorers in second at 1:40.64, the Eagles were third at 1:41.27, the Shells came in fourth at 1:42.03 and the Knights were fifth at 1:43.88. Madison won its third relay race of the day in the 4x400, coming in at 3:48.72, with CM second at 3:49.57, third place went to EAWR at 4:06.06, Marquette was fourth at 4:06.33, in fifth place was Roxana at 4:22.88 and Metro-East was fifth at 4:37.17. Finally, in the 4x800 meters, the Eagles won with a time of 9:25.04, the Explorers were second at 9:59.88, the Oilers were third at 10:00.59, the Shells came in fourth with a time of 10:09.08 and the Knights were fifth at 10:52.53.

In the field events, Everage won the high jump, going over the bar at 1.57 meters, with Green placing second at the same height, but Everage winning of fewer misses, with Serafini coming in third at 1.52 meters. In the long jump, Bryce Davis of CM won with a distance of 6.20 meters, with Madison's Curtis Wilson, Jr. second at 5.98 meters, third place went to McGivney's Jacob Huber at 5.88 meters, Kohlmiller was fourth at 5.72 meters, McMurray came in fifth at 5.64 meters and Meyer was sixth at 5.52 meters.

Dillon Dublo of the Eagles won the triple jump with a leap of 11.79 meters, with McMurray coming in second at 11.75 meters, Madison's Jhyran Roby was third at 11.30 meters, McBride was fourth at 10.95 meters, Trammel was fifth with a jump of 10.59 meters and Dawson Coles of Roxana came in sixth at 10.20 meters.

