EAST ST. LOUIS — Firefighters in East St. Louis faced a challenging day on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, as they responded to multiple emergencies, including numerous water rescues, amid widespread flooding.

Members of the East St. Louis Fire Department were stretched thin as they dealt with vehicles stuck in floodwaters in addition to their regular calls. At one point, all three fire companies were engaged in water rescues in the area of 69th and State streets, where several residents had to be rescued from rising waters.

The situation prompted the East St. Louis Fire Department to call for assistance from outside agencies due to the limited resources available in the city.

Responding agencies included St. Clair County Special Services, St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency, the American Red Cross, and the Litchfield Professional Firefighters Association Local 3252, which was deployed as part of the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS).

"This huge team effort also could not have been accomplished without the help from East St. Louis Police Department and East St. Louis Public Works," the East St. Louis Firefighter's IAFF Local #23 stated in a release. "We can not thank everyone enough for their assistance."

The collaborative efforts of these agencies and the dedicated work of the East St. Louis firefighters were instrumental in managing the crisis and ensuring the safety of residents affected by the flooding.

As the community continues to recover, the East St. Louis Fire Department expressed gratitude for the support received from all involved parties.

