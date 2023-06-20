GRAFTON - A 45-year-old male on a bicycle was injured in an accident at Graham Hollow Road going down from Pere Marquette State Park and airlifted from the scene.

Grafton Police, Jersey County Sheriff's Office, QEM and Jersey Community Hospital Ambulance all responded to the call at 10:51 a.m. on Monday.

Law enforcement said the present condition of the 45-year-old man was not known at this time.

Grafton Police Officer Mike Angel responded to the call of a bicyclist down and needing help on the bike trail at Graham Hollow outside of Grafton on Sunday afternoon. When he arrived on the scene, he found the injured cyclist lying on the bike trail in what Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow described Tuesday afternoon as "a pool of blood."

Article continues after sponsor message

"The cyclist told him he was going very fast and lost control of his bike," Mayor Morrow said. "He hit the 2” by 6” wooden guard rail with such force he broke through the rail and was severely cut in several places. Officer Angel quickly assessed his wounds and immediately called for an air ambulance.

"The cyclist was bleeding from a gash to the neck, and he had gashes in his leg and ankle that exposed the bone and nicked the arteries in two places. Immediate action was required. Officer Angel removed the cyclist’s shirt and made a tourniquet around his upper leg then he quickly removed his own shirt and made a tourniquet on his lower leg. Officer Angel applied pressure and calmed the victim until the ground ambulance arrived."

Morrow said the cyclist was quickly transported to a nearby cornfield where he was airlifted by a medivac helicopter ambulance to the hospital.

Morrow added that Officer Angel will be honored for his life-saving efforts at the Tuesday night Grafton City Council meeting. More on Officer Angel and his award will be released Wednesday morning.

More like this: