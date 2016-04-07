Heroes in Style Scrub Sale in AMH Lobby April 14-15 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON – Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will have a Heroes in Style uniform sale in the hospital’s Beeby Wing connector lobby on Wednesday, April 13, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Thursday, April 14, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary. For more information, call 618-463-7872. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! Print Version Submit a News Tip