Heroes in Style Scrub Sale in AMH Lobby April 14-15
April 7, 2016 4:39 PM
ALTON – Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will have a Heroes in Style uniform sale in the hospital’s Beeby Wing connector lobby on Wednesday, April 13, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Thursday, April 14, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary.
For more information, call 618-463-7872.
