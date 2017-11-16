GLEN CARBON - A community service effort - Heroes Fighting Hunger Food Drive - is set from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, at the Glen Carbon Police Department.

The effort is to drop off non-perishable food items to support the Glen Ed Food Pantry, which serves approximately 300 families a month, exclusively in the Edwardsville School District.

Anyone who can’t bring the items on that day can contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at (618) 288-7226 to schedule a pickup or drop the items off at the department at 149 N. Main St., Glen Carbon.

Glen Carbon Police Dispatcher Traci Dixon has organized this year’s drive. She said this is the first year Glen Carbon Police have conducted this kind of food drive.

“I have done volunteer work for food pantries in the past and it is sad how empty the shelves get this time of year at them,” Dixon said. “The kids are off school more and the weather changes and it is more challenging for families. This is when the food pantries need help more than normal. We have a great police department and they all love being part of something like this.”

Donation suggestions are:

Canned items: Vegetables, fruits, beans, soups, pasta sauce, tuna, stew, chili, canned pastas (ex. Chef Boyardee, Spaghetti O’s).

Box meals: Hamburger/Tuna Helper, Mac ’n Cheese, stuffing pasta/rice sides.

Breakfast items: Pancake mixes and syrup, cereal, instant oatmeal,/grits, muffin mixes, granola bars

Condiments: Peanut butter, jelly, ketchup, mayo, mustard, salad dressing and barbecue sauce.

Staple items: Flour, sugar, cooking oil, rice, pasta, coffee, hot chocolate mix, salt and pepper, spices, cake mixes.

Personal hygiene items: Shampoo/condition, soap, deodorant, toothpaste, tooth brushes, feminine hygiene products, combs, razors.

Note: Food items that are expired or opened cannot be accepted. For more information, check GLEN ED Pantry, www.glenedpantry.org.

