Suspect In Custody: Hermann, Mo. Officer Loses Life In Sunday Night Shooting, Another Injured
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Highway Patrol said Monday morning that a Hermann, Mo. police officer has died after a Sunday night shooting and another was injured after an incident at 9:20 p.m. Sunday at the Casey's on Market Street in Hermann, Mo.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office issued this statement this morning about the fatal police shooting: "Today we are thinking of Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, 34, one of the two officers shot last night in Hermann Missouri. Sergeant Griffith succumbed to his injuries.
"Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers. The second officer shot is in serious but stable condition. We pray for all involved."
The second police officer shot is at a St. Louis hospital, the Missouri Highway Patrol says. Officer Adam Sullentrup, 31, was the other officer shot in the incident.
A Blue Alert from Hermann was canceled Monday afternoon after a suspect in the shooting Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, was taken into custody. Police converged on the house where the suspect was staying at around 7 a.m. Monday and there was a long standoff before he was apprehended.
The suspect was taken into custody not far from the gas station where he was hiding inside a home.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson shared condolences to the Griffith family on their loss and the Hermann Police Department.
"Griffith will never be forgotten and Missouri will always be grateful," Gov. Parson said. "Teresa and I are praying for Mson's family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers."
The City of Hermann issued this statement: "Thank you for all the love and support everyone has shown our community, since the tragic police shooting last evening.
"It is with great sadness that Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, age 34, succumbed to his injuries following the shooting. Hermann Police Officer Adam Sullentrup, age 31, sustained injuries and we are hopeful for his recovery. Please keep these brave men and their families, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers.
"Our community gives special thanks to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gasconade County Sheriff’s Department, Hermann Area District Hospital, Hermann Ambulance District, Hermann Area Volunteer Fire Department, the brave customers and employees at Casey’s, and everyone who helped, and will continue to help, our community in any way. So many agencies from across the state responded to Hermann, that we cannot name them all at this time.
"Please keep the Hermann Police Department and Dispatch in your thoughts and prayers today."
Mason's widow, Jennifer, made this statement on Facebook: “I have no words, except, you were the most incredible husband, father, and leader in your community.
"You are already greatly missed. I will do my best to honor you every day. Karson will never forget you. I want to thank all my friends family and first responder family. Rest easy, Mason, we have it from here.”
