ALTON - Members of the public who want to ask police officers about their jobs or maybe just want to get to know their public servants as people can do so Wednesday, as it is National Coffee with a Cop Day.

To celebrate, the Alton Police Department will have officers at Senior Services Plus (SSP), located at 2603 North Rodgers Ave. in Alton from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. Coffee will be provided by SSP and conversation will be provided by cops as well as whoever attends. Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said his department has hosted such events across the city, from St. Louis Bread Company to the YWCA to several churches. This event, however, was proposed by SSP.

"It is National Coffee with a Cop Day, and they reached out to us to do it," Simmons said. "We've done these once every few months, and we try to spread them around town. People like to sit down with us and ask us about things like why we bring two officers into traffic stops. It's a great chance for public education."

