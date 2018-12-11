JERSEYVILLE - Darla and David Cavins are on a mission to help spread the joy of reading by setting up little libraries throughout rural areas with the new Heres to Reading organization.

By setting up 10x10 or 10x16 cottage sheds in Kane, Otterville, Grafton, Dow, Dehli, Fieldon and Elsah the Cavins are not only bring books to the little libraries but are including enough room for the workspace with wifi acces, access provided by each community, as well as heating and cooling.

“I love to read and I believe that reading is essential to succeed and it can be hard to access a library in certain rural areas,” Darla said. “So, we decided that by setting up these cottage sheds as little libraries with books for all age groups in all genres. We’ll have kids books, cooks books, magazines, informational books for someone who is studying and researching.”

Darla said the ability to access books and read is essential to communication, bonding and connecting as a community.

“The bonding that you have with your child during that experience is something that every parent should be able to have,” she said. “Books have the ability to create such powerful bonds between people. If you and another like the same book, you’re going to end up talking about that book. It creates communication and thought-provoking conversations.”

Darla added that while their goal is making incredible progress with help from Jerseyville Friends of the Library and Afterwords Books, but there is still a need for volunteers to complete certain projects such as collect book donation boxes, sort books help with insulating and dry-walling the libraries.

For more information about Heres to Reading and how to help or volunteer visit their Facebook or email herestoreading@gmail.com.

