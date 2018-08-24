Here's a complete list of who's coming to Alton's Food Truck Festival
ALTON – Saturday, Aug. 25, will be 2018's incarnation of the annual Alton Food Truck Festival at the Liberty Bank Amphitheater at Riverfront Park.
Alton Mayor Brant Walker said the Food Truck Festival was one of the first major events to take place at the amphitheater following his administration's plan to make it more of a regional and national destination. Outside of major musical acts, the Food Truck Festival and the upcoming Jazz and Wine Festival draw people from across the area. Walker said the event is the largest food truck festival in the St. Louis Metro Area, and is the largest in Illinois south of Interstate 80.
The event is sponsored in part by St. Louis-based Sauce Magazine, which sent Riverbender.com a complete list of participating food trucks:
Brazil Express
Cha Cha Chow
The Cheese Shack
Doughboys
Essentially Fries
Farmtruck
Fire & Ice Cream
Frankly Sausages
Garbanzo's
Guerrilla Street Food
Pig on a Wing
Sarah's Cake Shop
Seoul Taco
Slide Piece
Steak Louie
StLouisianaQ
The Sweet Divine
Vincent Van Doughnut
Wayno's
Zia's
Locoz Tacoz
Taco Truck STL
Walker said as many as 7,000 people attended the festival last year.
