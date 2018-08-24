ALTON – Saturday, Aug. 25, will be 2018's incarnation of the annual Alton Food Truck Festival at the Liberty Bank Amphitheater at Riverfront Park.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said the Food Truck Festival was one of the first major events to take place at the amphitheater following his administration's plan to make it more of a regional and national destination. Outside of major musical acts, the Food Truck Festival and the upcoming Jazz and Wine Festival draw people from across the area. Walker said the event is the largest food truck festival in the St. Louis Metro Area, and is the largest in Illinois south of Interstate 80.

The event is sponsored in part by St. Louis-based Sauce Magazine, which sent Riverbender.com a complete list of participating food trucks:

Brazil Express

Cha Cha Chow

The Cheese Shack

Doughboys

Essentially Fries

Farmtruck

Fire & Ice Cream

Frankly Sausages

Garbanzo's

Guerrilla Street Food

Pig on a Wing

Sarah's Cake Shop

Seoul Taco

Slide Piece

Steak Louie

StLouisianaQ

The Sweet Divine

Vincent Van Doughnut

Wayno's

Zia's

Locoz Tacoz

Taco Truck STL

Walker said as many as 7,000 people attended the festival last year.

