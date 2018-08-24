ALTON – Saturday, Aug. 25, will be 2018's incarnation of the annual Alton Food Truck Festival at the Liberty Bank Amphitheater at Riverfront Park.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said the Food Truck Festival was one of the first major events to take place at the amphitheater following his administration's plan to make it more of a regional and national destination. Outside of major musical acts, the Food Truck Festival and the upcoming Jazz and Wine Festival draw people from across the area. Walker said the event is the largest food truck festival in the St. Louis Metro Area, and is the largest in Illinois south of Interstate 80.

The event is sponsored in part by St. Louis-based Sauce Magazine, which sent Riverbender.com a complete list of participating food trucks:

  • Brazil Express

  • Cha Cha Chow

  • The Cheese Shack

  • Doughboys

  • Essentially Fries

  • Farmtruck

  • Fire & Ice Cream

  • Frankly Sausages

  • Garbanzo's

    Guerrilla Street Food

  • Pig on a Wing

  • Sarah's Cake Shop

  • Seoul Taco

  • Slide Piece

  • Steak Louie

  • StLouisianaQ

  • The Sweet Divine

  • Vincent Van Doughnut

  • Wayno's

  • Zia's

  • Locoz Tacoz

  • Taco Truck STL

Walker said as many as 7,000 people attended the festival last year.

