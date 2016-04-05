Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
Heren named OVC Softball Player of the Week

April 5, 2016 5:40 AM
Alyssa Heren

EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE freshman outfielder Alyssa Heren (Saline, Michigan) has been named the Ohio Valley Conference softball Player of the Week.

Heren hit .700 (7-10) in leading the Cougars to a series sweep over Southeast Missouri at Cougar Field. The three victories moved the Cougars into a three-way tie for third place in the OVC with a 6-4 league record.

Article continues after sponsor message

Completing the weekend with a 1.500 slugging percentage, Heren was dominant at the plate with a triple and two home runs. Her first home run of the weekend was the eventual game winner in SIUE's 5-4 victory Saturday. Her second home run started SIUE's four-run fifth inning in a 5-3 come-from-behind victory over the Redhawks on Sunday.

For the week, Heren scored four runs and drove in four more. She had six consecutive hits at one point in the weekend series.

She leads the team with a .326 batting average having started all 28 games this season in left field. Heren has a team-leading 30 hits, including 12 extra-base hits.

SIUE heads to the road Tuesday for a single nonconference game at Bradley. Game time is 4 p.m. in Peoria, Illinois.

